Petrobras puts fiber optic network up for sale

Petrobras put its fiber optic network up for sale onshore, with an extension of approximately 8 thousand km. The assets will be sold in four regional blocks – North, Northeast, South and Southeast. The process will be led by Ernst & Young (EY).

The optical mesh is composed of buried cables, most of which have a capacity of 36 fibers each. In addition, the fibers are distributed along the gas and oil pipelines from the Northeast to the South and a stretch in the North region.

PUBLICITY





Interested companies must meet eligibility requirements and formally communicate to EY. To participate in the process, potential buyers must sign a confidentiality agreement and a certificate of compliance by October 21st.

Then, starting October 17, companies will receive a confidential information memo.

Network features

The oil company’s fiber optic network coexists with the oil and gas pipelines along the pipeline strips, which are owned by Petrobras and third parties (TAG and TBG). In the case of third-party bands, there are contracts for the right to use the optical fiber sub-band and the land of telecommunication stations, the state-owned company said.

The cables, in turn, are buried and packed in HDPE tubes (bi tube). Furthermore, the wires interconnect several telecommunications stations in which fiber optic pairs are interconnected to signal transmission systems.

Check out the characteristics of the four blocks below.

North Block: approximately 800 km long, it is formed by two sections that cross the state of Amazonas.

Northeast Block: with about 2,100 km, it extends from the north of the state of Rio de Janeiro to Ipojuca, in Pernambuco.

Southeast Block: set of sections that, together, reach 3,300 km in length, passing through the states of the region and through Goiás and the Federal District.

South Block: stretch of approximately 1,800 km that crosses the northwest of the state of São Paulo towards Canoas, in Rio Grande do Sul.

To participate in the purchase process, interested companies must have gross revenue equal to or greater than R$100 million or assets under management equal to or greater than R$500 million. The process allows participation via consortium, association or joint offer.

PUBLICITY

PUBLICITY



