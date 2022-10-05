PIS/Pasep will pay retroactively R$1,100 to those who worked IN THIS period

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that about R$200 million are sitting in accounts awaiting withdrawal by more than 320,000 workers who are entitled to the salary bonus. PIS/Pasep referring to the base year 2019. The deadline for requesting the withdrawal was opened on March 31 of this year.

According to the government schedule, those who have not yet withdrawn the benefit will have until December 29 to withdraw the benefit. Look:

Who is entitled to the values?

As it refers to the year 2019, in order to withdraw the benefit, the worker must:

Have an active registration on PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

for at least 5 years; Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked, in 2019, for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or eSocial;

How to check if I am part of the PIS payment?

The worker is able to consult the information of his PIS/Pasep through the Digital Work Card application, available for Android and iOS. Those who prefer, can call the Alô Trabalhador call center, by number 158.

How to request the late amounts of PIS?

The beneficiary can request the late payment in person by going to the nearest regional unit of the Ministry of Labor and Pensions. On occasion, just present an official document with photo.

It is also possible to apply for reissue by the Regional Labor Superintendence. Just send an email message to the address [email protected], replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where you live.

After submission, if the application is approved by the Ministry, the worker will have until December 29, 2022 to make the withdrawal. However, if you still do not carry out the operation, you will have to wait for a new deadline to place the order, scheduled only in 2023.

How to check PIS by CPF?

Get the app; Open the app and enter your CPF in the login area; Enter your Gov.br password; After entering, just go to the top corner of the screen, where the PIS details are; In the same application is the option to ask questions.

It is important to point out that you will need an account on Gov.br, if you don’t have one, just register with your full name, date of birth, e-mail and phone number. CPF. The PIS consultation by CPF can also be made through the Service Center, by number 158.