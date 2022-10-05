PIS/Pasep wins 3 WITHDRAWALS with different values; know what yours

Workers with a formal contract have at their disposal nothing less than three PIS/Pasep withdrawals. The amounts originate from balances “forgotten” by citizens, that is, from resources that the person was entitled to, but ended up missing the redemption date.

First of all, it is worth noting that none of the options includes the 2021 base year salary allowance, which has not yet been released. Although there is no exact forecast, it is estimated that a new program calendar will only be released in early 2023, as happened in 2022.

What are the PIS/Pasep triple withdrawals:

The modalities that offer forgotten allowance resources and the number of eligible workers can be seen below:

PIS/Pasep appeal Number of workers entitled to withdrawal PIS/Pasep Quotas 10 million Salary Bonus base year 2020 470 thousand 2019 base year salary bonus 320 thousand

To check your entitlement to the allowance, simply download the Digital Job Card app or call Central Hello Workat number 158.

3 PIS/Paspe withdrawals: check how to withdraw each one

See below who can receive some of the benefits and how the withdrawal is made by workers:

2020 base year salary allowance

It is intended for workers who did not withdraw the balance of the calendar released between the months of February and March of this year. The deadline for redemption is December 29, 2022. Brazilians who worked with a formal contract in 2020 are accepted.

The withdrawal is made in the main service channels of Banco do Brasil, in the case of those who receive the Pasep, and Caixa Econômica Federal, for those who receive the PIS. The amounts can be between R$101 and R$1,212.

2. 2019 base year salary allowance

The benefit is aimed at workers who worked with a formal contract in 2019, but ended up missing the withdrawal period when the calendar was released, in 2020. The amounts vary between R$92 and R$1,100.

In this case, the withdrawal works differently compared to the base year 2020. It is done at regional physical units of the Ministry of Labor or by email, through the address [email protected] Remembering that the acronym of the state must be put in place of the letters “uf”.

3. PIS/Pasep Quotas

Those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 can receive the funds. According to Caixa, around R$ 23 billion have not yet been withdrawn. They can have money to receive both employees of private companies and public servants.

With the extinction of the PIS/Pasep Fund, the quota resources were transferred to the FGTS. Therefore, the withdrawal is available via the “Meu FGTS” app or at Caixa branches. Heirs of deceased workers are also entitled.