PlayStation breaks exclusivity of its games and announces new rules from now on

Interesting details continue to emerge from the recent interview with Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios, published by several sites simultaneously in these minutes, including the fact that the live service games in development at PlayStation Studios and partners will be released on the first day at the same time on PlayStation and PRAÇA while for single player players there is a cooldown of about one year between the PS5 (and PS4, possibly) version and the PC version.

The detail in question is linked to other information that has emerged in the last few hours and refers in particular to the 12 live services in development on PlayStation Studios primary teams and connected partners. The intention, of course, is to immediately extend the community of gamers by releasing the games simultaneously as a cross-platform on PC and console, which is particularly profitable for live-service-style multiplayer titles.

The same won’t happen with standard single player games: in this case, PlayStation exclusives will stay that way for a relatively long period of time, with Hulst reporting that it will take “at least a year” of waiting before seeing first party singles. PlayStation Studios player also on PC.

New rules for Playstation “exclusives”:

Games as a service (multiplayer) come out together with PC, same day release.

Campaign games will take a year, and then they’ll come to PC.

Playstation is now focusing on multiplayer games and there are 12 in development.

Nibel, in the french interview Hermen Hulst just confirmed that for single player games “AT LEAST ONE YEAR TO GO TO PC” in case of Live Service Games “Date and Date on PC” please take a look to that.https://t .co/2oKkz9B3tW — GamerUP (@GamerUPGaming) October 4, 2022

This time gap is pretty much in line with what we’ve seen so far for Sony exclusives, even if in some cases the gaps have been even smaller. Evidently, Hulst is referring to new games released on PS5 and PS4, so there are no re-releases, remasters, or remakes that might follow different guidelines.