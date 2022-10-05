PlayStation may be facing a major information leak

Over this weekend, various unofficial sources revealed that PlayStation and Guerrilla Games are working on two new projects in the Horizon universe and one of them will be a remaster of the 2017 game.

At a time when the community was trying to figure out if Lance Reddick had just confirmed an expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, rumors arose about the Horizon Zero Dawn reaster and a new cooperative game in this universe, which will be adapted for Netflix in a live series. -action.

Sites like VGC add that their own sources have confirmed the existence of the remaster and co-op play, while Gematsu says they’ve seen a list of more PlayStation projects.

Gematsu says it has seen a list of various projects and confidential information from PlayStation’s plans, confirmed by several of its sources with knowledge of the development of these projects, who have confirmed several games on the list and not just the two Horizon projects.

For now, no information about these projects has been shared, but that could change at any time and PlayStation could face a marketing nightmare if their plans are revealed outside of their control.

Officially, we know that God of War Ragnarok is just one of several Sony Santa Monica projects, there is at least one other that is being led by Cory Barlog and it’s a new property, Insomniac has Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. in hands and Bend Studios is working on a new property.

Naughty Dog is working on Factions 2 and Sucker Punch may be working on Ghost of Tsushima 2, but we don’t know for sure what the other studios are up to.