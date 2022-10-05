PlayStation Stars now available in Brazil; see details

PlayStation Stars, Sony’s free loyalty program, is now available in Brazil. To access the novelty, you need to download the PlayStation App and navigate to the feature tab to take advantage of the advantages — but it is also possible register on the official website.

According to Sony, this function was created to celebrate the journey of fans with the brand. At no additional cost, the community will complete quests, earn points and gain access to exclusive digital collectibles.

How does PlayStation Stars work?

Sony has left a brief description of PlayStation Stars features on the official website. Check out how the program works below:

complete missions : “Members will earn rewards by completing quests and activities. In the “Monthly Check-In” quest, you just need to play any game to earn a reward. In other missions, you will have to win specific tournaments, trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a successful game in your local time zone.”

earn points : “PlayStation Stars members earn loyalty points. Points can be used to redeem PSN credits and select PlayStation Store products. As an added benefit, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for PlayStation Store purchases.”

digital collectibles: “PlayStation Stars has a new type of reward called digital collectibles. They are digital representations of things PlayStation fans love, including dolls of famous characters from games and other media, as well as devices that showcase Sony’s history of innovation.”

Ready to level up in PS Stars?