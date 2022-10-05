Police arrest suspect in stabbing woman in Rio Sul garage | Rio de Janeiro

The MPs took him to the 10th DP (Botafogo), where, according to the Civil Police, he confessed to the crime. the delegate Daniel Rosa went to the Judiciary Duty to ask for his arrest.

Until the last update of this report, the Justice had not yet manifested itself.

Priscila was discharged on Monday night (3). To Good morning Rioshe gave details of the attack and how she reacted, fighting the thief.

Priscila had just gone shopping when, around 8:30 pm, she was surprised by the robber inside the parking lot. It was five minutes of agony.

“As I was getting into the car, I opened the door, sat down, put my bags aside. When I found myself, he came close to me: ‘Don’t react, I’m drugged, jump into the passenger seat’. And I jumped,” she narrated.

“I was so nervous to think he could take me somewhere… no one has to react because it’s a very big danger, thank God I’m alive to tell”, she amended.

“I managed to fight him. I had to hold the knife so he wouldn’t stick it in me. Then he cut my hand and my ligament,” he said.

Priscila claims that the parking lot was empty. “There was no security in that area. I had to walk into the mall all bloody in order to have support.”

According to the victim, the man “was so scared” by the physical struggle “that he left the knife and ran away”.

In addition to tearing the ligament in the right hand, Priscilla lost the movement of a finger and had to undergo surgery. She also received stitches in her left leg and had other injuries.

“There is a warning that even inside the mall, cariocas from the South Zone do not have this tranquility of being able to walk, do our shopping, buy the treats that we like and it is a very big danger”, said Priscila.