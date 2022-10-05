Pope Francis receives Canasta cheese as a gift at the Vatican

Moment when the Sumo Pontfice receives the Minas cheese and hears explanations about the beauties of the Serra da Canastra region (photo: personal collection)

Pope Francis won this Monday (3/10), at the Vatican, in Rome, Italy, a Canastra cheese produced in the city of Piumhi, in the western region of Minas, in the Serra da Canastra. The cheese was taken by Father Patrick Samuel Batista, a native of Piumhi, but belonging to the Diocese of Luz.

Since 2019, the priest has worked at the CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil), currently as Deputy Assistant Secretary General. He went to Rome to accompany Dom Joel Portela Amado, who is general secretary of the Conference, to address the 59th General Assembly of the CNBB, and had the opportunity to meet with Pope Francis.

“When I thought about the visit, I thought of taking something that represented our region as a gift, and nothing better than a canasta cheese. I explained to the Pope how it was made, the involvement of families and the natural beauties of our region, including the source of the São Francisco River”, said Father Patrick.

He said that the Holy Father listened attentively to the explanations, opened a smile of joy and gave his blessing. “The Holy Father especially blessed all the miners,” said Father Patrick happily.

The genuine Baro da Canastra cheese delivered to the Pope for tasting, awarded with national and international medals, is produced in the city of Piumhi by cheese master Larissa Goulart.

“We were extremely honored with this grace of our cheese reaching the Holiness, the Pope, through the intercession of our friend, Father Patrick, and explaining the traditional way of production and about our region”, said the cheese master.

Second time

This is not the first time that Pope Francis has received a pampering from Piumhi. In the first week of August, a Brazilian from So Paulo, on a trip to the Vatican, presented Pope Francis with a bottle of cachaa, as a relaxed act, alluding to him about Brazilians in 2021: “There is no salvation. A lot of cachaa and little prayer”.

The gift came directly from the still of businessman Andr Guimares, who has been working with the “Vale da Canastra” label in Piumhi for 15 years. The cachaa was delivered to the pontiff on August 6, in a private audience program with the Catholic leader, by student Cristina Chain, who was part of a group of 180 young people from ten countries around the world, on a visit to Rome.