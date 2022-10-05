Powerful and economical: new Corolla 2023 announced with hybrid engine that makes up to 30km/l

The new generation Corolla was presented earlier this week in Japan and comes with a 1.8-liter hybrid engine with 140 horsepower, 18 more than the current model. Despite the greater power, the engine became more economical, making up to 30.2 km/l in the WLTC cycle.
According to Toyota, two other versions will also be available, they are:
- 1.5 hybrid engine with 120 hp and a range of 19.4 km/l;
- 2.0 hybrid engine with 170 hp and a range of 18.3 km/l.
Inside, the 2023 Corolla has several technologies integrated with an 8 or 10.5-inch multimedia center depending on the version, Toyota Safety Sense with Proactive Driving Assist with steering assistance and warning for obstacles, pedestrians and other vehicles, in addition to support for Built-in 4G and WiFi (subscription required).
Speaking of the exterior, we have subtle changes such as new headlights with unified LED daytime running lights and a new front grille with a horizontal bar instead of the honeycomb-patterned grille on the Sport (hatch) and Touring (station wagon) versions.
At the moment, the only version confirmed for Brazil in 2023 is the 1.8 hybrid engine. Check out the prices announced today in Japan:
- Corolla 2023 sedan: from 1,990,000 yen (about R$70,000) to 2,998,00 yen (R$108,000).
- Corolla 2023 hatchback: between BRL 79 thousand and BRL 104 thousand
- Corolla 2023 station wagon: from BRL 74 thousand to BRL 109 thousand