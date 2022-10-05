Prediction: Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen – Champions League – 10/04/2022

This Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 16:00 GMT, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen face each other for the third round of Champions League Group B at Estádio do Dragão. In search of its first victory in the competition, Porto is going all out against the Germans.

Harbor

Porto’s disappointing start in this Champions League. In the debut, a defeat that can be considered normal for Atlético de Madrid by 2 to 1, but in the second game, in the heart of Estádio do Dragão, a humiliating defeat by 4 to 0 for Brugge of Belgium.

With that, this Tuesday’s game has a lot of weight for the future of the dragons in the competition and coach Sérgio Conceição knows that.

On Friday, in the return after the FIFA date, Porto received Braga and showed strength by beating the rival by 4 to 1. With a goal and an assist, the Brazilian Pepê, ex-Grêmio, was the highlight of the match.

last five games

4×1 Braga (home)

1×1 Estoril (away)

0x4 Brugge (home) – ChampionsLeague

3×0 Chaves (house)

1×2 Atletico Madrid (away) – Champions League

Possible lineup of Porto

Coast; Rodrigo Conceição, Pepe, Carmo, Wendell; Uribe; Otavio, Eustaquio, Pepê; Evanilson, Taremi.

Bayer Leverkusen

The Lions suffered a heavy blow on Saturday when they were thrashed 4-0 by rivals Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena for the eighth round of the Bundesliga. With the setback, the club followed with five points and today occupies the vice lantern of the competition.

In the Champions League, Leverkusen lost to Brugge, in their debut, and then beat Atlético de Madrid, at home, by 2-0.

For this decisive game, coach Gerardo Seoane is doubtful about Karim Bellarabi, who suffers from physical problems and was not on the field at the weekend for the Bundesliga.

last five games

0x4 Bayern Munich (away)

1×1 Werder Bremen (home)

2×0 Atletico Madrid (home) – Champions League

2×2 Hertha Berlin (away)

0x1 Brugge (away) – Champions League

Possible lineup for Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Tapsoba, Bakker; Andrich, Demirbay; Diaby, Hlozek, Hudson-Odoi; Schick.

Retrospect between Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen

In 2020 the teams faced each other for the round of 16 of the Europa League and Leverkusen got the better of them with two wins over Porto.

live streaming to Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen

The match between Porto and Bayer Leverkusen is broadcast exclusively on HBO/MAX.

Prognosis and prediction for Porto vs Bayer Leverkusen

Decisive game for the hosts, who will need to go up in search of the result and with that the scenario is conducive to a lively match at Estádio do Dragão.

My bet goes to the over 2.5 goals market, hoping the net will swing a few times in this game.

Guess: Over 2.5 goals @1.75 on Sportsbet.io









