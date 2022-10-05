PROHIBITED practice with food stamps can generate just cause

One of the benefits best known by Brazilian workers with a formal contract is the food stamp. With it, it is possible to improve the food of the employee and also of his family members, in addition to resulting in good savings at the end of the month in this sector. However, some practices with the benefit are considered prohibited and subject to severe penalties.

This is because many people often use food stamps in the wrong way. The punishments attributed to the misuse of credit released on the benefit card are also unknown to many people, a fact that does not exempt from the headache that this can cause.

What happens if the worker uses the food stamp wrongly?

In short, those who use food stamps incorrectly may not only lose the right to the benefit but also run the risk of being fired for just cause. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the use of the card.

To begin with, as it is part of a federal government program that seeks to guarantee quality food to workers who earn up to five minimum wages, the use of the benefit must be exclusive to the cardholder.

It can be used in restaurants, cafeterias, supermarkets and bakeries, and its sale or donation of the value is expressly prohibited. This is what Art shows. 171 of the Penal Code, which considers crime of embezzlement the sale of food stamps.

In addition to losing the card and job, the person can face up to five years of imprisonment and receive a high fine. If the use of resources is found in bad faith, dismissal for just cause can be applied and the worker is without access to labor rights.