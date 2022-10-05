PSDB disallows Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro, and secretaries threaten to stampede

posted on 10/04/2022 22:48 / updated 10/04/2022 23:39



At least four secretaries of the government of São Paulo may resign this Wednesday, 4, due to the support of Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information was published by the Panel of the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Estadão. Secretaries Rodrigo Maia (Strategic Projects), Sérgio Sá Leitão (Culture), Laura Machado (Social Development) and Zeina Latif (Economic Development) asked for a meeting with Garcia this Wednesday, 5th, when they are considering leaving their posts.

The announcement of Garcia’s support for Bolsonaro took the governor’s team by surprise. Most secretaries learned of Garcia’s position from the press, with the video of the toucan already next to Bolsonaro. The decision also surprised the PSDB state directory. The party’s president in São Paulo, Marco Vinholi, was informed of the decision while having lunch, shortly before the announcement.

Garcia’s move had a profound impact on the São Paulo PSDB, which is the birthplace of the party. According to toucans from the state directorate, Garcia, who has been a member of the party for a short time, did not respect the rites and acted as if he were a solitary chief. The demonstrations in the opposite direction by Aloysio Nunes, José Aníbal and José Serra practically made Garcia’s future relationship with the party in the state unfeasible.

Sought by the report, the secretary general of the PSDB of São Paulo, Carlos Balota, confirmed that the party was not sought after and said that the party in the state will still meet to make an official decision on the party’s position in São Paulo. The reading among the toucans from São Paulo is that Garcia no longer even has control of the party machine and is acting voluntarily.

The time for Garcia’s meeting with the dissident secretaries has not yet been set. There is already a general secretariat meeting scheduled for 9 am on Wednesday.

The Secretary of Finance, Felipe Salto, gathered the technical team and friends this afternoon to assess the scenario after hearing the news about Garcia. On Sunday, the 1st, election day, he publicly took a stand on Twitter against Bolsonaro and also against Tarcísio. The secretary wrote on Twitter that he would vote for Lula against “the chief devil” and that São Paulo was in danger of bringing the “bolsonarist horror” to the state, in reference to Tarcísio.

Salto, however, decided to continue in office, after evaluating that he will be able to carry out the work despite the governor’s position. “I called the governor to express my decision to stay in government, to carry out technical work that I committed to with him in April and also my loyalty to the technical team and the programs we are developing,” Salto told Estadão.

Members of the state government imagined that the governor could support Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) which, in their view, would not be a problem. The issue was support for Bolsonaro, who adopts positions that go against part of the policies adopted in Garcia’s secretariats, such as Culture.

Garcia’s position caused an uproar in the PSDB. Historic cadres of the party, such as Aloysio Nunes, reacted. Nunes told the Estadão that support for Bolsonaro caused embarrassment. “It’s a shame, it’s the end of the world. This support from Rodrigo to Bolsonaro embarrasses me. I don’t even know if it embarrasses the PSDB anymore. Former minister José Serra, also a tucano, announced his support for Lula moments later.

PT members hope that all the uproar will make former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso clearly position himself in favor of Lula’s candidacy in the second round, against Bolsonaro.

Federal deputy Alexandre Frota released this Tuesday, 4th, the request for disaffiliation from his party, the PSDB. “I can’t stay in a party that supports Bolsonaro and Tarcísio. It goes against everything we’ve done so far”, announced Frota, in a publication on Twitter.

