Public reacts to the end of Tenório in the clash with Alcides and Zaquieu in the final stretch of the soap opera: “Espetacular”

Tenório (Murilo Benício) died in the episode of the soap opera, shown this Tuesday (04), and the scene won praise on the web

Tenório (Murilo Benício) collected enemies throughout the entire plot of Pantanal. This Tuesday (4th), the character has finally found his destiny, in the defense of Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who had the help of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira).

The scene, shown in today’s chapter, showed Alcides and Tenório going together to Tenório’s farm to set the ambush and capture him. Realizing that Alcides is willing to spend the night waiting for his target to pass by, the farmhand considered giving up, for fear of anaconda, jaguar, giant otter and alligator. But Alcides proved decisive and ended up convincing him to follow through to the end of the plan.

When Tenório appeared, Alcides pushed the boat away, surprising the former boss. And so began the clash that culminated in Tenório’s death by Alcides’ spear, but which left Zaquieu seriously injured. The scene, as expected, stirred social media, with many praising the production and reacting with relief to the villain’s death.

“Finally this man is dead,” commented one of them. “One of the most beautiful scenes in Pantanal. The photography was spectacular”, said another. “Murilo Benício’s work on the entire telenovela was wonderful, one of the best telenovelas he’s ever done. The death scene was fantastic”, praised a third.