“Pull life imprisonment”; Flamengo fans get real about accepting SAF with Paris Saint-Germain owner

Recently, several Brazilian clubs adhered to the idea of ​​SAFs (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), with the most famous cases in Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Vasco and Bahia, which ended up being the pioneers in the management model. In addition to those mentioned above, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, for example, are also studying the best proposals to start the process.

However, in the case of Flamengointernally, the directors have already made it clear that they would not be interested in applying this idea, but this refusal ended up not completely alienating those interested: NAsser Al-Khelaïf, president of Paris Saint-Germain, would have sought out Rubro-Negro to understand the possibility of negotiating a SAF.

“The president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, thought about buying Flamengo and this news came before he opened negotiations with Atlético-MG. Just for you to understand the context, Khelaïfi sought out Flamengo seeking to understand the possibility of buying SAF from Flamengo”revealed Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

“The number of 40 million fans and R$ 1 billion in revenue per season aroused the billionaire’s interest. According to Flazoeiro, Flamengo’s response was that there is no interest in becoming SAF. The club thanked him for the contact, but refused the billionaire businessman’s onslaught.”added the journalist.

However, after this possibility went viral on the web, many flamenguistas used social networks to express opinions, with the vast majority being totally against it. In one of the comments, a fan went straight: “If we sell Flamengo now, all our suffering to bring the club up to date was in vain”he wrote.