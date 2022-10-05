Purchase of Casa do Adubo is one of the largest in Brazilian agriculture

Facade of one of the Casa do Adubo stores. Credit: Disclosure | Fertilizer House

Executives from Canadian giant Nutrien, a global leader in the production of fertilizers and the distribution of inputs for agribusiness, are in Espírito Santo to accelerate the transition and integration process of Casa do Adubo, purchased by the group in July. The process is fundamental for the growth of the multinational’s business in Brazil, one of the world’s agriculturists. Nutrien, through the chain of stores Casa do Adubo and Distribuidora Casal, there are 49 in the country, intends to get closer to smaller producers.

“We are an agribusiness multinational, so if we want to grow in a permanent way, we have to be well in Brazil, which is one of the powers of the sector. For that, we are in a strong process of expansion and acquisitions. and services for agribusiness in Brazil. Therefore, we are very happy with the good combination between Nutrien and Casa do Adubo. It is the largest acquisition in distribution made in the history of Brazilian agribusiness. The data is from Itaú, which intermediated the purchase “. The estimate, not confirmed by the parties, is that the deal has reached R$ 1.5 billion.

Nutrien has not yet defined the future of the Casa do Adubo brand. “We are focused on understanding the operation and the transition, then we will make the decision. We have an aggressive retail expansion plan, the Casa do Adubo brand is very strong, this will be considered. Everything will be done calmly, the ultimate goal is to grow and aggregate value”.

Canadians are also very excited about the incorporation of the distributor Casal, which is part of Casa do Adubo. “It is an agro-distributor with great penetration in small farmers, something that we are not able to do today. It will add a lot”, said Dias.


