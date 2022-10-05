Putin reportedly preparing nuclear test on Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing his armed forces to carry out a nuclear test on the Ukrainian border, British newspaper The Times reported.

The newspaper cited an intelligence report sent by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to member states, which warned of possible actions by Moscow.

Some sources heard by the newspaper stated that a Russian military train from the nuclear division left for Ukraine, with the unit responsible for the storage and maintenance of nuclear munitions. The alleged test could take place in the Black Sea.

Andrew Futter, a professor at the University of Leicester and an expert on atomic weapons, said the Russian action represents a warning issued by Putin to the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not want to indulge in “the nuclear rhetoric of the Western media and politicians”.

Zelensky and CIA

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, ratified the decision that states the impossibility of negotiating with his Russian counterpart, reported Ukrainska Pravda.

After the measure confirmed by the Ukrainian president, Peskov declared that the Kremlin “hopes that Kiev will change its mind” or that “a new president of the country will change that position”.

Meanwhile, CIA Director Bill Burns said in an interview with CBS that Putin could be “quite dangerous and reckless” if cornered.