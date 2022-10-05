Putin signs annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia | Ukraine and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine’s territory on Wednesday: four territories were annexed as Russian forces struggled to stop Ukrainian counter-offensives in various lanes.

Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), the Kherson region and the Zaporizhzhia region in Russia.

“President Vladimir Putin signed four constitutional laws on the entry of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation,” the lower house of parliament said.

The Russian leader’s signature was the final step in the legislative process. The two chambers of the Russian parliament have already ratified the plan.

The Kremlin also said it needed to determine the final borders of the annexed territory.

Russia’s parliament reported that people living in the annexed regions will receive Russian passports, the Central Bank of Russia will oversee financial stability, and the Russian ruble will be the official currency.

Kiev and its Western allies say Russia’s attempted annexation is an illegal land grab and will never be recognized, with Ukraine saying its army will recapture any territory occupied by Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday night that his military had made big and rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, recapturing dozens of cities in southern and eastern regions that Russia declared annexed.