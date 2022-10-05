Putin’s R$535 million superyacht renamed ‘Killer Whale’ and leaves port after talks about nuclear attack

the superyacht of BRL 535 million of Vladimir Putin fled Kaliningrad after the dictator threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and changed his name to “Killer whale”.

The Russian President’s floating mansion, formerly called “graceful”was last seen heading to Saint Petersburg after leaving her port in the Russian province squeezed between Poland and Lithuania.

Images show that the 270-foot (82-meter) ship has been renamed “Kocatka” (Russian word for killer whale)told the “Sun”.

It had been anchored in Kaliningrad since escaping sanctions by leaving a German shipyard, where it was undergoing renovation, days before Russian troops invaded Ukraine in late February.

Putin’s superyacht has been renamed ‘Killer Whale’ Photo: Reproduction/Telegram

The vessel is believed to have turned off its AIS transponders, meaning it cannot be tracked.

Among the luxuries of the superyacht are a pool that can be turned into a dance floor and theaterwith a grand piano and bar for serving cocktails.

Interior of Putin’s superyacht renamed ‘Killer Whale’

The Russian president’s other superyacht, the “Scheherazade”, from BRL 3 billionbelieved to have been a Christmas present in 2014, was seized in Italy and is now under the Malaysian flag.