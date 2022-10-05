Quick survey platforms promise gains in dollars and reais; Is it possible to withdraw via PIX?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, countless Brazilians have started to look for alternatives to earn money without leaving home and supplement their income on the internet. The quick survey platforms, primarily, represent great options. On these websites and apps, users receive real payments by filling out questionnaires that typically involve pre-determined consumption habits or products.

So, many people wonder: what are the best paid survey platforms on the internet? And how to differentiate the alternatives that really pay from the countless virtual scams that proliferate on the internet? A golden tip is always to be suspicious of the information that is disclosed in YouTube videos and social networks. We list below some of the most popular platforms today; check out.

Quick survey platforms to earn money – Meet PiniOn

Among the most famous paid survey apps in Brazil, PiniOn is undoubtedly the most popular. On the platform, users guarantee real payments by answering simple surveys on various topics. Most questionnaires involve the consumption habits of each consumer. A differentiator of the app is the fact that it also has face-to-face surveys, which offer much higher payments.

Check out more information about PiniOn on the app’s official website (www.pinion.app).

Cash App

Cash App is another app that allows you to generate income by filling out surveys and questionnaires. But not only that! In the app, users can also secure profits by watching videos, downloading apps, checking in daily and inviting friends. As the platform is international, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to receive via Pix.

The Cash App download is available on the Play Store (www.play.google.com), only for phones with the Android operating system.

Curious Cat App

Created in England, the Curious Cat App brings real payments to users who answer simple questions. The great attraction of the platform is the fact that it pays in Euros – which can generate great profits for Brazilian users. For each survey answered, applicants receive a specific score. To withdraw, just accumulate 100 points and request the transfer via PayPal.

Curious Cat App download links are available on the app’s official website (https://curiouscatapp.com/).

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most famous apps in the area of ​​paid surveys. The platform stands out for its high level of security. After all, it’s a Google project. A tip to earn more money is to authorize the app’s access to the cell phone location. With this, users can answer surveys about the establishments visited, and thus, guarantee greater profits. However, app credits cannot be withdrawn. Users must use them for purchases on the Play Store.

As it is a Google app, Google Opinion Rewards is available on the Play Store (www.play.google.com).

Quick Survey Platforms – Earn More

Finally, the Gain Mais app (created primarily to meet the interest of the Brazilian public) also offers payments for responses to surveys and questionnaires. In addition to answering questions, users can earn money by playing quizzes, watching videos and downloading other apps. App points can be exchanged for mobile top-ups or tokens in the platform’s subscription club.

The Gan Mais regulation is available on the app’s official website (www.ganhamais.com).

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.