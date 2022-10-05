QUINA draw: contest 5967 PAYS up to R$ 11 MILLION this Wednesday (5); see how to bet

THE Quina will have a prize of R$ 11 million drawn this Wednesday (5). Contest 5967 will be held at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Bettors will be able to register their guesses until 19:00, according to Brasília time. The draw can also be followed through social networks and the Cashier on Youtube.

Quina’s previous contest

Quina’s last draw was held on Tuesday (4), but no player hit the five numbers in the main range, which are: 02-20-24-29-49.

However, in this modality there are prizes in other tracks. See the winners:

With 5 hits – There were no winners;

With 4 hits – 110 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 5,143.33;

With 3 hits – 7,925 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 67.99;

With 2 hits – 186,462 winning bets and each one will receive the value of R$ 2.88.

How to bet on Quina?

As mentioned before, games can be registered until 7pm on the day of the draw. The procedure can be done at the lottery unit or over the internet, through the Loterias website or application.

In this case, payment can be made using Caixa’s credit card or internet banking. However, the bettor must be over 18 years of age and CPF valid, duly regularized.

In short, the player needs to choose from 5 to 15 numbers among the 80 available. To take the prize in the main strip, the player must match the five numbers that will be revealed by the globe.

Value of bets on Quina

In this modality, the player needs to choose between 5 and 15 numbers among the 80 available, as mentioned above. The minimum game, with five tens, costs R$ 2.00.

Online betting has a minimum cost of R$ 30. The same amount can be distributed to other types of lotteries, such as lottomania, Mega Sena, lottoeasyLucky Day etc.