Rare 5 cent coin can be worth up to R$40; know how to change

Currently, much has been said about the movement of the banknotes and rare coins market due to the profit that collectors can receive. Depending on the item, the sale value can be much higher than what is expressed in the model.

This time, a specific model catches the attention of all coin collectors. Now, what stands out is a 5 cent coin which was issued by the Central Bank (BC) in 1999. Due to the lack of a large circulation of this model (see below), the item started to receive a great value in the numismatic market (who understands the sale and purchase of coins and banknotes). which are rare).

Initially, according to preliminary information, the 5-cent piece had a circulation of no less than 11.2 million units. Now, according to the market, the price of this item can vary between R$10 and R$40. Next, see the model of the currency that is currently being highlighted.

5 cents can be worth up to R$40

If you have the rare 5 cent coinknow that it can be worth up to R$40, according to previous information. That way, who wants to receive extra value, you must understand how to sell them.

A great tip for exchanging this piece is to look for a coin auction or even make an investment in the most well-known marketplaces, such as Mercado Livre and Ebay. In addition, it is necessary to be careful with possible scams involving this type of negotiation.

Beyond the 5 cent coin

In addition to the 5 cent coin, a great value may be in your hands and you still don’t know it. There are several notes and coins sought after by collectors at the moment, highlighting the R$1 coin and another R$0.50 coin.

Collectors are eyeing the R$1 pieces created by Central Bank (BC) for the Rio Olympics. However, the rarest is the one that represents the handing over of the flag, made to honor the passage of the London Olympics in 2012.

According to numismatists’ rule, the older the item, the more expensive and rare it is. According to digital media, such as the website and blogs of these collectors, the coins made for the Rio 2016 Olympics can cost up to R$7,000.