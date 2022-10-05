Rare Colored Venomous Snake Found in Australian Parking Lot | biodiversity

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Rare Colored Venomous Snake Found in Australian Parking Lot | biodiversity 1 Views

The animal’s catcher, Jake Stinson, who runs Jake’s Reptile Relocations, posted images of the snakes on social media. According to him, this species normally has a brown, red or black hue, and the orange variety is particularly unusual.

“This orange specimen is a perfect example to show that brown snakes come in many different colors and for people not to try to identify a snake based on color. Meeting unique animals, which many enthusiasts like me live their entire lives without encountering, adds a special connection to my work with local wildlife,” Stinson told Newsweek.

As with most elapidae, Brown snake venom is a neurotoxin that progressively paralyzes the nerves in the victim’s heart, lungs and diaphragm, causing the person to suffocate. It also contains a cocktail of other toxins, including powerful pro-clotting agents, which can lead to seizures, cardiac arrest, kidney damage, and bleeding. In the wild, these snakes eat a variety of small animals, including frogs, birds, rats, and mice. In captivity, however, they can even eat each other, especially in cramped conditions.

“If people come into contact with potentially dangerous snakes, it’s important to remember that they want nothing to do with you and their goal is not to be seen. They usually don’t want to be around and encounters usually only happen when they’re passing through,” Stinson said.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

VIDEO: Stunned after stabbing businesswoman in Rio Sul, man ran down the car ramp and fled the garage through the gate | Rio de Janeiro

1 of 6 Felipe Thiago Lima Tavares runs stunned down the Rio Sul car ramp …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved