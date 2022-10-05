Rare Colored Venomous Snake Found in Australian Parking Lot | biodiversity

The animal’s catcher, Jake Stinson, who runs Jake’s Reptile Relocations, posted images of the snakes on social media. According to him, this species normally has a brown, red or black hue, and the orange variety is particularly unusual.

“This orange specimen is a perfect example to show that brown snakes come in many different colors and for people not to try to identify a snake based on color. Meeting unique animals, which many enthusiasts like me live their entire lives without encountering, adds a special connection to my work with local wildlife,” Stinson told Newsweek.

As with most elapidae, Brown snake venom is a neurotoxin that progressively paralyzes the nerves in the victim’s heart, lungs and diaphragm, causing the person to suffocate. It also contains a cocktail of other toxins, including powerful pro-clotting agents, which can lead to seizures, cardiac arrest, kidney damage, and bleeding. In the wild, these snakes eat a variety of small animals, including frogs, birds, rats, and mice. In captivity, however, they can even eat each other, especially in cramped conditions.