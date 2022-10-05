Ray Dalio relinquishes control of Bridgewater

Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater nearly five decades ago and turned it into the largest hedge fund in the world, is leaving the day-to-day operations and giving up control of the company, putting an end to a succession process that had been in the works for years.

Now 73 years old, Dalio had already resigned as CEO in 2017 and chairman in 2021, but still held the position of co-chief investment officer from the bottom.

Now, Dalio will have the emblematic position of “mentor CIO”. He will also remain on the board, alongside 12 other members.

Dalio also transferred his majority stake in the company to the board members, but will remain a “relevant” partner, Bridgewater said.

Dalio founded Bridgewater in 1975 in a small room in his home. Today, the manager has more than US$ 150 billion under management.

The announcement puts an end to a succession process that had been drawing up over the past two years. In January, Nir Bar Dea and Mark Bertolini had been appointed to take over the executive helm of Bridgewater, as co-CEOs.

Greg Jensen and Bob Prince, two veterans of the manager, remain co-CIOs. Recently, the two have had disagreements with Dalio on strategic issues.

according to The Wall Street JournalBridgewater had already informed its clients some time ago that it would make a ten-year transition plan to “institutionalize the firm” and no longer be “led by its charismatic founder.”

Dalio said in a LinkedIn post that the transition was not easy, but that he is happy with the “machine now under control” and that he can “see it doing great things for generations without my presence.”

In a post on Twitter, the manager said: “I hope that until my death I will be a mentor, an investor and a board member at Bridgewater, because they and I love doing things together.”

Despite the storms in international markets, this has been a good year for the manager. Its main fund, Pure Alpha, has accumulated a return of 35%, according to the Reuters.

Dalio’s departure from Bridgewater comes a day after the investor changed his mind about one of the theses he has defended most in recent years.

During the recent period of negative real interest rates in several economies, Dalio had been hitting the same thing: “cash is trash”.

Yesterday, he said on Twitter that “Facts have changed and I have changed my mind about money as an asset class: I no longer think that ‘cash is trash’.”

“With current interest rates and the Fed lowering its balance sheet, it is now neutral – neither a very good nor a very bad investment. In other words, short-term interest rates are now right.”

Giuliano Guandalini