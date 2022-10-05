Read the review of Blonde, a film with Ana de Armas about Marilyn Monroe

to stare blonde how an exercise in historical fidelity can be quite frustrating, and not just because biopics will always be biased clippings in the service of a fable narrative. the movie of Andrew Dominik based on the 700 page book by Joyce Carol Oates is less interested in the “real” story of Norma Jeane Mortenson than in using the figure of Marilyn Monroe as a luxury Scream Queen, in a horror film colored with the veneer of respectability.

For that purpose, Ana de Armas basically she offers her large and expressive eyes, capable of conveying the impact of the trials to which the film subjects the actress’s body and dignity. We follow Marilyn from childhood to death, in segments of life selected to compose a mosaic of abuse suffered by the most objectified woman in Hollywood history. In Joe DiMaggio The Billy Wilder (absolutely distinct figures in real life), the men who cross Marilyn’s life in the film are all unified under the stigma of the abuser.

In other words, to criticize Hollywood’s machismo, Dominik makes Marilyn a virgin sacrifice in a great ritual promoted by the community. Tribalism, preoccupation with questions of lineage and heredity are three recurring elements in the so-called folk horror that blonde take it for yourself. Perhaps the forest fire in Los Angeles that opens the film was already the first sign, since the ceremonial pyre and the fire rite also constitute visual elements of impact on the folk horror.

Visual solutions such as the deformed mouths of men screaming on the red carpet and the flashing of camera flashes – features of jumpscare par excellence – fall into account of the delusions of Marilyn, a protagonist with an unreliable perspective. Dominik never mixes this mentally ill woman’s perspective with the objective perspective of the viewer, safely distanced by the director as an important part of the virgin sacrifice (which we ultimately share as witnesses). In other words, from terror, blonde just don’t allow the “bad taste” to mix things up. Even the fire looks like just an artifice of light.

This takes away any merit that the film could have – after organizing itself as a formal exercise in horror – as a denunciator of our voyeurism. It is possible that the adaptation of Carol Oates’ book came out diametrically opposed in the hands of filmmakers always aware of voyeurism, such as Brian De Palma or Roman Polanski. With Dominik, it is even possible to draw parallels to Rosemary’s Baby (1968) by Polanski, were it not for the computer graphics fetus of blondeperfectly pink, so close to the pristine little thing that was Star Child from 2001 (1968) and so far from an offspring conceived in sin.

The notion of sin – which could actually bring the viewer into the moral discussion that blonde mistakenly thinks it articulates well – it only appears in the film in the form of a sermon. Dominik films Ana de Armas in plongée not only to denote that her Marilyn lived on her knees, but mainly to subject her to a punishment that she shares with her aggressors. From the texts recited as prayers, through the angelic voices of babies and children, to the absolute white light that bathes several of the shots photographed in black and white, all in blonde is under divine scrutiny.

if blonde if it intends to be a prestigious film, even if it plays with cheap horror codes, this operation can only be consummated with the washing of hands that is carola pedantry. Even under this gaze, and to the surprise of few, there is no space here for art and its subversions. When he equates Marilyn’s monologues with a single delusional voice—whether the artistic monologue in a casting call, or the inner monologue spoken aloud in madness—Dominik bans any possibility that art could have as a means of redemption. At the same time, the movie blonde it is “artistic” all the time, with its constant color changes and projection window, so we can only assume that Dominik wants for himself the authority to decide what is art and what is not.

The lyrical strategy of the off-screen narration is one of the pieces of this embellishment. This feature worked well in Dominik’s second and best film, The Murder of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007), because that was a film that aspired to the folkloric and the mythical, with its text all in the form of an obituary. Even the documentaries that Dominik directed with Nick Cave don’t shy away from the funeral tone. In blonde the voice in Off purports to be elegiac, but it only adds rancidity to a film that comes off as a bad obituary, crudely summarizing historical events and treating Marilyn as a white, talking, ghostly object awaiting slaughter.