Readjustments in services and tax returns can “empty your pocket” in 2023

Empty consumer pocket. (Photo: Liana Feitosa)

The south of Mato Grosso will need to be aware of price readjustments of products and services in 2023. As of January, federal taxes Pis/Cofins will come into force again, which were reduced to zero in June by the Federal Government through the Complementary Law 194/2022. Thus, the price of a liter of gasoline will return to previous levels, around R$ 7.00. In addition, there is a forecast of readjustment, for more, in the prices of rents, health plans and school fees.

The moment strengthens the possibility of readjustments. During the covid-19 pandemic, several sectors “held” increases, but now, after the health crisis and with the elections being defined, the trend is for the market to seek to readjust values ​​that were previously frozen or not readjusted.

Education – According to the president of Sinep (Union of Educational Establishments of MS), Audie Andrade Salgueiro, there is no margin established for educational institutions to adjust the price of monthly fees. The orientation is that each school has a cost correction planning worksheet to determine the readjustment with the family.

“Schools have autonomy, they can readjust or not. They can reduce, maintain, increase. This is always negotiated on the basis of conversation. the center must assess whether it is possible to maintain the value”, he explains.

In São Paulo, according to Sieeesp (Union of Educational Establishments in the State of São Paulo), private schools already calculate the readjustment and must disclose the increases by December 15th. Announcements should be made before the start of the school term so parents have time to plan.

Health insurance – Health plan operators have until April 2023 to readjust the value of individual and family plans by up to 15.5%, approved by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) in May this year. Since May, companies are authorized to make adjustments at this level.

To Campo Grande News Unimed Campo Grande, the main plan operator in Mato Grosso do Sul, stated that “its principle is to follow all the regulations and determinations of the National Supplementary Health Agency, including with regard to the readjustment of the plan’s monthly fees. It is important to highlight that the index approved by the body, of up to 15.5% for individual and family plans, reflects for the second year the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on supplementary health.”

Cassems was also contacted, but did not respond. Lawyer Giselle Tapai, a specialist in Consumer Law with a focus on health, explains that those who have individual plans, which are the minority of contracts currently, the adjustments applied must be those defined by the ANS. “Collective contracts have their own adjustment methodology and the calculations of how much will be increased are made by the companies, due to the loss ratio”, she details. In any case, clients who are denied treatment or abusive raises can challenge this in court.

rents – The president of Secovi (Housing Union of MS), Geraldo Paiva, admits that there will be an increase in the price of rents. “There should be adjustments close to inflation, which is falling”, he analyzes. However, if inflation continues to fall, the segment should not weigh so much on the consumer’s pocket, he believes. “The worst scenario for leasing is inflation, as it squeezes both the lessor and the lessee. As inflation seems to be falling, there will be greater balance in the relations between the parties in the year 2023”, he assesses.

Lawyer Marcelo Tapai, a specialist in Real Estate Law, makes a similar analysis. “It seems that inflation has cooled down and this can be beneficial for those who pay rent. The IGP-M, the main index that still guides the correction of most rental contracts, fell 0.95% in September 2022. The increase registered in the year is 6.61% and 8.25% in the last 12 months . In 2020, it was around 23%, which took tenants by surprise, as wages are, as a rule, based on the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), which in the same year was 4.5%. Given that scenario, the value of rents has become, for many, priceless”, he details.

Thus, in 2020 and 2021, many owners agreed to negotiate the readjustment percentages and, also because of this difference, many contracts signed from that date began to be updated by the IPCA, so that tenants would not leave the properties.

What will define the percentage of increases in these sectors will be, as always, inflation, since school fees and medicines are products and services with annual increases provided for by law, as economist Eugênio Pavão recalls.