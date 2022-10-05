Referee changed perception when analyzing VAR in Manoel’s expulsion

This Monday, the CBF released the audio of the VAR review of the penalty kick given against Fluminense in the 2-0 defeat to Atlético-MG, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. Initially, the referee did not signal the infraction. However, after reviewing the monitor, he scored the maximum penalty and presented the second yellow card to Manoel.

In the conversation with the video referee, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira said that, on the field, he had seen the arm of the Tricolor defender glued together. Later, after reviewing the bid, he changes his position and explains why he would apply the yellow card to Manoel.

VAR: At the moment of the kick, he performs a blocking action with his open arm, increasing his body space.

Referee: For me, the arm was glued (said Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, going towards the monitor).

VAR: I’ll give you the frame by frame so you can see this moment where the arm is in contact. OK?

Referee: Okay. Camera 3, do you have it? Is this the best?

VAR: This, this is the best move. Now I’ll give you the moment of the beat, okay? OK? For me at the moment of the beat. Then, this is the moment, and then I’m giving you the sideline to show you that you’re inside the area.

Referee: That, yes, yes. Now, turn to me just so I can see the direction of the kick. Good, target direction. Yellow card because the ball went towards the goal, right?

VAR: OK.

Referee: For being promising. OK?

VAR: Okay, Louis. Number 26. Okay?

Referee: OK.