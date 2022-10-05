Repter accepts apology from Abel Ferreira after receiving rude response

photo: palm trees/publicity Reprter Guilherme Gonalves, 22, from TV Litoral News, received and accepted an apology from coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, this Tuesday Reporter Guilherme Gonalves, 22, from TV Litoral News, received and accepted an apology from coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, this Tuesday (4th). Guilherme was the reporter to whom the Portuguese gave a cross-response at the press conference after the victory over Botafogo this Monday (3rd).

“He made a video call with me, because he said he wanted to talk eye to eye”, said Guilherme. “He was calm. He said that he didn’t understand the question right and that he arrived stressed with the arbitration at the press conference”, he continued.

The journalist guarantees that he was not embarrassed or stressed by the answer, but that his mother, Thaissa, was nervous. “She wanted to know if he had an official profile [em alguma rede social], because I wanted to talk to him. I already told her, ‘me, leave it alone'”, said Guilherme, between laughs.

In the press conference room at Engenho, colleagues were also upset and told Guilherme that he should have hit Abel. “I asked him a question to talk about. And as much as I expect a certain liturgy of the position (of coach), I wasn’t there to debate with him”, he explains, saying why he didn’t say anything.

“I tried to praise the team, because we know how he is, to soften up, but he only caught the word ‘expulsion’. From then on, he says that, with a hot head, he didn’t hear anything else”, he said. the reporter.

This was not Abel and Guilherme’s first meeting. In November 2021, the reporter asked the coach a question about which way would be better to beat Flamengo in the decision, if closed, as the team had played against Atltico, in the semifinal, or if more open, as it had been in the Brazilian Super Cup, against Fla himself.

“When I said ‘path’, he understood that I was talking about Palmeiras’ clashes in Libertadores. And as there was already this subject at the time, saying that Palmeiras had caught easy opponents, he also replied a little dry”, he says. “But that day, I managed to talk to him as soon as the press conference was over and explain”, he says.

Guilherme, Abel said he will publicly retract at the next press conference. “He asked me if I wanted him to say something in public, and I asked him to say that I wasn’t the reporter who asked a question he didn’t like in the game with Fluminense, as some pages of Palmeiras are saying,” he said.