Research shows that 8 out of 10 families are in debt

Understand why families are in debt and find out what the presidential candidates’ proposals are to solve the issue.

The indebtedness of Brazilian families has become a financial epidemic. Today, for every 100 families in the country, 79 are in debt, according to the monthly survey carried out by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism).

It is worth noting that most of these debts are not related to banks, but to services in general, such as electricity, telephone and internet bills, store booklets and car and house installments. With so much debt, Brazil has reached record levels of default, given that several families are unable to pay their bills on time.

debt renegotiation

First, it is worth mentioning that Estadão sought out the campaign teams of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to find out more details about the measures that each one intends to adopt if they win the second round. .

Thus, the plan presented by Bolsonaro makes no direct mention of the topic. Thus, it is understood, from the statements already made, that the focus is to encourage the generation of jobs. This action aims to reheat the economy and thus increase purchasing power. However, there is no clear proposal that directly involves the renegotiation of current debts.

In Lula’s campaign, the intention is to create a debt renegotiation program for families and small and medium-sized companies. The program will have the support of public banks and partnerships with private banks, with the objective of offering renegotiation conditions with debtors.

Therefore, the main project of these actions was called “Desenrola”, which focuses on debts not linked to banks, but to services in general.

overdue accounts

Currently, Brazil has more than 67 million people in default, according to data released by Serasa in August. Thus, the value of these debts exceeds R$ 289 billion, of which 28% are related to pending issues with banks and credit cards. Thus, a large part (72%) is related to service bills in general, that is, electricity, telephone and store booklets.

Economist Guilherme Mello, coordinator of the Perseu Abramo Foundation’s Public Policy Monitoring Center, which is involved in drafting a proposal for Lula’s campaign, says that the “Desenrola” program focuses on settling debts in general.

Thus, the proposal foresees, in a first stage, actions for families that earn up to three minimum wages, currently R$ 3,636, but then expand access to families with higher incomes.

Bolsonaro’s plan, on the other hand, does not mention family indebtedness in the pages of the document delivered by the candidate’s campaign to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Image: chayanuphol/shutterstock.com