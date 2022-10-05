Retired woman falls into coup and loses BRL 208,000 in fake relationship with Johnny Depp

The scammer promised to take the victim to live with him in Los Angeles, in the United States

Playback/Instagram/johnnydepp

Scam artist impersonating American actor Johnny Depp



A 61-year-old pensioner fell into a scam and lost BRL 208,400. The curiosity of the case is that the suspect of the crime was impersonating the actor Johnny Depp. The victim, who lives in Osasco, in Sao Paulo, began talking to the criminal in October 2020. The suspect created a fake profile of the famous and detailed what a celebrity’s daily life was like. After some time, the most discussed issues by the “fake Depp” was money, which, according to him, needed to pay convictions in cases he was involved. At the time, the American was in a legal dispute with Amber Heard, ex-wife, who accused him of domestic violence. In addition, the scammer promised to take the pensioner to live with him in Los Angelesus United States. Even in the process, he says that the victim underwent plastic surgery believing the story. The retiree sold a house and a car to help “Johnny Depp”. In all, three deposits were made, totaling R$ 208,400 in losses. The first was for BRL 15,000, held on November 30, 2020. The other two, one for BRL 40,400 and the last of BRL 153,000, were made in December 2020. The victim only noticed who fell for the coup, when a son of hers questioned her about the transfers. The retiree filed a lawsuit against the bank where she made the transfers. However, the court rejected the allegation. She can still appeal.