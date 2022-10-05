Rico launches Visa Infinite that requires only one thousand reais in investments

There’s news in the area! Rico, a company owned by XP, announced the launch of the Rico Visa Infinite credit card. In addition, you will be able to enjoy an exclusive digital account of the company. As of today (5), the new services will be made available to a portion of selected users. Up until end of the year, will be available to all eligible customers.

Pedro Canellas, Head of Rico, says that andThis is a historic moment for Rico. “We have structured a robust platform that allows us to carry out various financial operations through an intuitive, simple and safe ecosystem for our audience, which is made up of people with a younger and bolder profile. This is just the beginning”concludes.

Rich Visa Infinite

Rico’s Visa Infinite credit card has no annual fee and has several benefits, such as the ‘investback‘, which can return a percentage of your credit card spend. This percentage can reach up to 1% on day-to-day purchases, depending on expenses, and up to 10% on purchases made via Rico’s Benefits Center, which already has more than 30 major partner brands.

Cardholders will enjoy all the benefits of the Visa Infinite variant, such as international emergency medical insurance, car rental insurance, extended warranty and concierge via chat or phone to share the best tips, from travel itineraries to gift recommendations. The company also states that the Rico Visa Infinite card will have a contactless payment option and will be accepted in major digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Rico’s digital account

According to the company, Rico’s digital account arrives without opening or maintenance fees, with banking services such as Pix, free and unlimited TEDs, bill and bill payments, withdrawals, debit card, 24-hour customer service and portability of wage. Account management will be fully digital, through the Rico app, integrated with the investment account. To use the debit function, all you need to do is have an active digital account, while your credit card will be subject to Rico’s analysis.

Comment

This is great news for those who usually don’t meet the requirements to obtain a Visa Infinite variant card. With investments starting at R$1,000, the customer will be eligible to request plastic and enjoy all the benefits. According to the company, the expectation is to triple the current number of customers by 2025.

For the time being, the card will not offer complimentary access to the Visa Airport Companion lounges.

