RJ confirms second death from monkeypox – 10/04/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department confirmed the second death from monkeypox, the third death in the country. The victim is a 31-year-old man from Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense.

The folder reported this Monday (3) that the patient had low immunity and comorbidities, which worsened the disease. He was hospitalized on August 31 at Fiocruz, and transferred, on September 2, to the São Sebastião State Institute of Infectious Diseases, in the state capital.

The patient received treatment with the investigational drug tecovirimat. According to the folder, there was partial improvement of the lesions. However, last Saturday (1st), he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and died.

Until this Monday (3), the state had accumulated 1,064 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 123 probable cases, according to the secretariat. Another 384 suspected cases remained under investigation and 2,043 were discarded.

Suspected cases are those in which patients of any age present with sudden onset of mucosal damage and/or an acute rash suggestive of single or multiple monkeypox anywhere on the body.

They may also have swelling in Organs genitals, which may be associated with other signs and symptoms.

Probable cases are those in which the person has one or more of the criteria listed such as close and prolonged exposure, no respiratory protection, or direct physical contact with multiple partners, among others.

The state confirmed the first death in August, in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of the state. In Brazil, the first death from smallpox of monkeys was recorded in Minas Gerais, on July 29. In both cases, the patients also had comorbidities.

According to the most recent balance of the Ministry of Health, closed last Friday (30), the country has 7,869 confirmed cases of monkeypox and is investigating 4,905.

There are three deaths in the country from monkeypox, one in Minas Gerais and two in Rio de Janeiro.

Since July 23, the disease has been considered a global health emergency, the highest alert level declared by the WHO (World Health Organization).