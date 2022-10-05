Robinho and Fernando Lopes: two faces of a heinous crime – 10/04/2022

Fernando Carvalho Lopes, gymnastics coach, was sentenced to 109 years in prison for raping vulnerable people. There are four victims prosecuting and more than 30 serving as witnesses. The crimes were committed between 1999 and 2016. The sentence is closed and he can appeal in freedom.

Italy’s Ministry of Justice has asked for the extradition of former player Robinho, sentenced to nine years in prison for gang sexual violence. The crime was committed in January 2013 in a nightclub in Milan and the final trial was in January 2022. The Brazilian justice system does not accept extradition of a native Brazilian.

Can Fernando Lopes receive visitors in jail? How long will you be closed?

Robinho cannot leave Brazil under penalty of extradition. He will continue to reside in Santos and play footvolley on the beach. Will he always receive a visit from his friend Diego?

And what will happen to the three Botafogo players accused of raping a woman in Rio. One of them refused to use a condom in the sexual act and the youngest, 19 years old, when refused by the girl, would have bitten her breasts.

For many athletes, women are just a disposable object. Something smaller. Without rights and wills. Some are punished, some are not. The difference is where the crime was committed.

Luck?

Ah, if only what was to be free were still trapped in remorse, like Rodion Raskolnikhov, by Dostoevsky….

But not!

He is sure of impunity, after all the victim was drunk, according to the King of Pedals.

May life spare me from living with people like that!