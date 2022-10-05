Rodrigo Maia and two secretaries of the SP government resign after Rodrigo Garcia supports Bolsonaro; see who takes over | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (PSDB), and two more secretaries left the government of São Paulo after Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) announced support for President Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential elections.

Laura Machado, who headed the Social Development portfolio, and Zeina Latif, from Economic Development, resigned from their respective positions this Wednesday morning (5).

Maia acted as secretary of Strategic Actions for the government of São Paulo. He was appointed during the administration of former governor João Doria (PSDB).

In a note, the SP state government advisor stated that Tarcila Reis Jordão will assume the secretariat of Strategic Projects and Actions, Célia Leão will be the new secretary of Social Development, and Bruno Caetano will command the portfolio of Economic Development.

The former president of the Chamber is one of Bolsonaro’s main critics and considers the president’s re-election a threat to democracy.

According to Andréia Sadi’s Blog, in the traditional PSDB, there is an embarrassment with Rodrigo’s “unconditional” support for Bolsonaro – and an expectation that historical figures will make new statements of support for Lula.

In a post on social media, former president Fernando Henrique declared, this morning, his support for Lula.

Tarcila Reis Jordan assumes the post left by Rodrigo Maia. She will be the new secretary for Strategic Projects and Actions.

Doctor in Public Law, she served as director of the Partnership Unit with the Private Initiative of the Civil House of the Municipality of Salvador, consultant for the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), visiting researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and undersecretary of Actions Strategies of the government of São Paulo.

Celia Leão takes the place of Laura Machado. He assumes the secretary of Social Development.

Graduated in law from PUC Campinas, she was a councilor and state deputy for seven terms in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. Célia has also been a director of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo and a member of the Committees on Sports Affairs, Science and Technology, Environment, Inspection and Control.

Bruno Caetano replaced Zeina Latif, and will be the new Secretary for Economic Development.

Lawyer, sociologist and master in Political Science from USP, he served as special advisor to the mayor of São Paulo and as undersecretary for Strategic Management of the Civil House of the Government of the State of São Paulo. He was also Secretary of Communication for the Government of São Paulo, superintendent director of Sebrae-SP, state deputy, municipal secretary of Education and executive director of Fundação Seade.

In a statement, the state government claimed that the administration’s premise “is to ensure that the public interest is above any political/partisan current. Therefore, the interest of the people of São Paulo cannot be held hostage to any type of political proselytism.”