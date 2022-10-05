Rodrigo Maia leaves So Paulo government after Garcia support Bolsonaro

Rodrigo Maia left the government of So Paulo on Wednesday (10/05), the day after São Paulo governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) announced support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the presidential election. Maia worked in the Executive as Secretary of Projects and Strategic Actions.

“I inform you that on today’s date I leave the Secretariat of Strategic Projects and Actions of the government of So Paulo. I thank the governors Joo Doria and Rodrigo Garcia for the opportunity”, wrote Maia on Twitter, this Wednesday morning.
The expectation that the ex-federal deputy and ex-president of the Chamber of Deputies has “pulled the queue” of the departures of the Government of So Paulo after the governor’s act.

Other secretaries can also leave the folders, such as Felipe Salto, secretary of the Treasury, Zeina Latif, secretary of Planning, and Laura Muller, secretary of Social Development.

Rodrigo Maia
Rodrigo Maia, former president of the Chamber of Deputies (photo: Fernando Frazo/Agência Brasil)

This Tuesday (4), Garcia announced “unconditional support” for Bolsonaro in the second round. The current president will face Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the election.

