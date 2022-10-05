Rogério Ceni’s rudeness was more serious than Abel’s

São Paulo lost the Copa Sudamericana title to Independiente Del Valle last Saturday (1), in Córdoba, and coach Rogério Ceni decided not to take the runner-up medal at the awards ceremony, which Walter Casagrande Júnior considers it a worse rudeness than that of Abel Ferreira in a press conference after the game with Botafogo, for the Brasileirão, citing that the Palmeiras coach later redeemed himself with the journalist.

At the Red cardalongside José Trajano and Juca Kfouri, Casagrande says that the attitude of the São Paulo idol was very disrespectful, including with the team he manages, in addition to the opponent and the competition, an opinion reinforced by Juca about not knowing how to lose.

“Rogério Ceni’s attitude on Saturday was more rude and disrespectful, not taking the runner-up medal. It was disrespectful to his team, São Paulo, to the players, to the São Paulo fans, to the opponent’s fans and with the opposing team. He couldn’t recognize that the opponent was better and that was just as rude and much more serious than Abel’s rudeness, who later recognized that it was a mistake. Rogério Ceni’s was much worse”, says Casagrande.

“It’s not the first time, there was a time when he took the medal and played for a fan, as a player still. sportsman. You are runner-up in a tournament and you disdain, it really is very ugly”.

Casagrande: São Paulo entered the circle against Del Valle

The result of the Copa Sudamericana was not surprising for Casagrande, who points out the current difference between Independiente Del Valle and São Paulo in terms of organization and pattern of play, pointing out a difficulty that the tricolor team has had for some time under the command of Rogério. Scene

“São Paulo entered the circle in many moments of the match because of Del Valle’s touch of the ball. It’s an infinitely bigger shirt team, but São Paulo doesn’t have its own style of play, what a winning team in the past that this team has This São Paulo team, despite being a good team, with good players, does not have a defined style of play and Del Valle is better organized, has a defined style of play, a player leaves, he comes back and they try to make the same thing”.

Casagrande: Every round I get more excited about Haaland

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored three goals again in Manchester City’s 6-3 rout of Manchester United in the Premier League and left Casagrande excited about his performance and what he has been doing since joining Pep Guardiola’s team.

“With each round of the English championship I get more excited, I see more qualities in him, he will become the best player of his generation, he will compete for the Golden Ball several times, another’s boot several times. as a veteran”.

Casagrande: Almost went to Real Madrid on loan

Can you imagine Walter Casagrande as a Real Madrid striker? For this almost happened in the 1980s, when the merengue club had the absence of the Argentine Jorge Valdano due to hepatitis, as the columnist of the UOL.

“Valdano had hepatitis when he was at Real Madrid and I was almost hired on loan to replace Valdano at the time I was in Porto because he had caught hepatitis and at that time it was not known which hepatitis it was, he would go been away for a long time and the guys wanted to hire me on loan. I stayed in Porto”.

