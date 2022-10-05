Ronaldo jokes about Messi playing for Cruzeiro when he gets tired of Europe

photo: AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE Messi (left), currently PSG forward, and Ronaldo Fenmeno (right), Cruzeiro manager, during the Ballon D’or award in 2012

From ex-best in the world to the best in the world, Ronaldo Fenmeno joked about the possibility of Messi, Paris Saint-Germain striker, wearing the Cruzeiro shirt in the future. During a live on Monday (4), the majority partner of the Celestial Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) cited the Argentine’s chances of ‘tiring of Europe’ and deciding to play in South American football.

“Have you thought? Messi gets tired of Europe and says: ‘I want to go to Ronaldo’s team. I want to play for Cruzeiro’. Have you thought? Hm, it would be mad”, joked Fenmeno live on Twitch.

Now 35 years old, the Argentine striker is approaching the end of his career. Like many great South American players, Messi has plans to return to the continent where he was born to hang up his boots. However, to the sadness of Ronaldo and millions of Cruzeiro residents, the most likely destination will not be Belo Horizonte.

The striker, a fan of Newell’s Old Boys and has already revealed his desire to play for the Rosrio-ARG club. Messi played in the youth ranks of the ‘rojineros’, but moved as soon as he was 13 years old to the Barcelona-Spanish team in which he was revealed professionally and played until he was 34.

“I’ve always said that I want to play Argentine football, but I don’t know if it will happen. I have that in mind (playing at Newell’s). I wish I could live that, whether it’s six months or a few games, but I don’t know. “, revealed Messi in 2018.

“My dream was to play at Newell’s when I was a kid. I would go to the field with my father, my brothers, my friends. Later, life’s circumstances took me to another side, but this thorn remained”, he concluded.

In the entire history, only two athletes played for Cruzeiro and were named the best players in the world: the current manager of the club, Ronaldo Fenmeno, and Rivaldo. The former striker received the FIFA award on three occasions (1996, 1997 and 2002). The attacking midfielder won in 1999. Messi, however, was elected six times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019), being the biggest winner.