Ronaldo projects Cruzeiro’s actions on the market: ‘Spend better and less’

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pedro Martins, football executive, and Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF. The ‘boss’ has already warned that Cruzeiro will have its feet on the ground in the market

With elite access and the Serie B title confirmed, Cruzeiro is already working behind the scenes to keep its main players and strengthen itself for 2023. The SAF managers plan to assemble a team to be among the top 12 in Serie A. In an interview Forbes MagazineRonaldo assured that the club will not do anything crazy.

“Obviously we will need to invest to have a more competitive team. Serie A is much more difficult. But we are going to do it within a responsible and efficient management model. When we arrived, the scenario was absolutely chaotic. We came to show that it is possible to spend better and less to achieve the same goals”, said the Fenmeno Brazilian version of the magazine.

“I want to show that football in Brazil doesn’t always have to be this universe of overvaluation and endless doubts,” he added.

According to data revealed by the magazine, the fixed cost of the cast in Series B is R$ 40 million. This represents a monthly payroll of R$ 3.07 million with football.

In Serie A, Cruzeiro will have to increase investment. But Ronaldo nails his feet to the ground. “With me and my team ahead, the fans and the market will never see an irresponsible Cruzeiro again”.

“We want to be different, so we need to plan all the steps and do it differently. We brought together brilliant people in an advisory board, to make Cruzeiro a special club and return Serie A as the protagonist. We have everything in hand to make a spectacular project “, said the majority partner of SAF Forbes.

Billing of 2022 x 2023

As provided for by the Sociedade Anima do Futebol law, Cruzeiro SAF will have to allocate 20% of its revenues to pay civil association debts. This rule has a term of six years, renewable for another four years in the event of settlement of 60% of the original debt.