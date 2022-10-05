Ronaldo’s mother remembers ’98 drama in doc: “I could have lost my son” | international football

The long-awaited documentary about the career of Ronaldo Fenômeno finally had its first trailer released. The former player himself posted the video on his social media. Produced by Original DAZN and exclusive to Globoplay in Brazil, with its premiere scheduled for 10/21, the film entitled “Phenomenon – The rise, fall and redemption of Ronaldo” recalls the athlete’s entire trajectory, and shows behind-the-scenes images of some of his main moments, good and bad, on and off the field.

Ronaldo has his career reviewed in the documentary “Phenomenon”, to be released soon — Photo: Reproduction

One of the most dramatic moments is dedicated to the convulsion that Ronaldo suffered on the day of the 1998 World Cup final in France. The Phenomenon’s mother, Ms. Sônia, when interviewed, revealed that she feared for her son’s life.

– It wasn’t just the fact of losing a World Cup. I could have lost my son to a very serious problem,” he declared.

Dona Sônia during an interview for Ronaldo’s documentary — Photo: Reproduction

Ronaldo, Taffarel and Galvão remember Zagallo’s speech at the 1998 World Cup

