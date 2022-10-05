Ronnie Von is scared by a cockroach in a drawer on RedeTV!

+Datena opens the game and reveals that he did not vote in the first round of the elections: “Exercise your sacred right”

+Former porn actor, influencers and more; see which were the main names to enter Brazilian politics

During the second day of his program, employees played a prank on Ronnie Von

Ronnie Von finally premiered on RedeTV mornings, the premiere was made last Monday (3) and the name of his program is “Manhãs do Ronnie”.

The presenter is known for his elegance and friendliness, RedeTV’s bet for the station’s mornings as he is replacing ‘Você na TV’, the station’s good rating program presented by João Kleber.

For now, the presenter with the famous ‘para para para para tudo’ will stay on Sunday nights, but will soon return with the ‘Test of Loyalty’.

Remember her? Reporter humiliated by Susana Vieira left TV and now lives completely differently “Obsessão”, Luciano’s ex attacks Graciele and exposes Zezé’s fiancée’s expense to get pregnant: “R$ 1.5 million” What Ana Paula Arósio did to her own father is a cause of revolt for many who still do not forgive her

Today, Tuesday (4), the members who produce Ronnie Von’s show decided to play a prank on the presenter.

It turns out that he was showing fake cakes, an internet fad that has become a custom to make cakes extremely similar to reality, which are even mistaken for normal objects.

While Ronnie Von was opening the drawers of his studio, he got a fright when he came across a cockroach and soon asked: “Look here production. There’s a cockroach in the studio.”

But it was all just a fake cake, including the cockroach, which was tasted by the presenter right after the scare. Ronnie Von’s show is daily from 9 am to 10:25 am.

OPENED INTIMACY

He has been married to Maria Cristina Rangel since 1986, and he revealed what his sex life is like with his wife, who is a little younger than him:

“We have this chemistry, you might not believe it, I’m 78, she’s 67, I wouldn’t say it’s three times a week, but two and a half for sure… The average is once a week, sometimes twice.” he completed. The presenter joked that Kika “on the horizontal is crazy”.