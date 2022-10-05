Rumor: The list of upcoming Sony Interactive Entertainment projects leaks

Facebook

Over the weekend, we had a rumor that a remaster or remake of Horizon Zero Dawn may be in development for the PS5, as well as a multiplayer project for the series for the PS5 and PC. The information, so far, is a rumor and Sony has not officially commented on the matter.

Then, information emerged that this rumor came from a leaked internal Sony document. Now, that list has surfaced on 4chan, and despite the dubious source, insider Dusk Golem has confirmed on ResetEra that it is real.

As you can see, the following projects are listed in it (keep in mind that some are codenames – the ones we already know publicly we changed with the official name):

Horizon Forbidden West [Mundo Aberto] – Guerrilla Games (PS5, PC*)

Horizon Forbidden West DLC [Mundo Aberto] – Guerrilla Games (PS5)

Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster [Mundo Aberto] – Guerrilla Games (PS5)

Horizon Online [Gaas] – Guerrilla Games (PS5, PC)

Horizon Call of the Mountain [VR] – Firesprite Games (PS VR2)

heartbreak [Survival Horror] – Firesprite Games (PS5, PC)

Sackboy: A Great Adventure [Plataforma] – Digital Juice (PC)

carbon [Mundo Aberto] – Digital Juice (PS5)

Destruction AllStars [Combate Veicular] – Lucid (PS5)

redstar [Combate Veicular] – Lucid (PS5)

returnal [Roguelike] – Housemarque (PC)

Rise of the Ronin [indefinido] – Koei Tecmo (PS5)

ocean [Mundo Aberto] – Kojima Productions (PS5)

Bates [Survival Horror] – Ballistic Moon (PS5, PC)

Camden [GaaS] – London (PS5, PC)

*PC version of Horizon Forbidden West has the information that the studio is yet to be announced.

Dusk Golem says that this list is old and that’s why the names are listed provisionally or under codenames. In addition, it would be a list that somehow involves Sony Europe’s studios and, therefore, there are no projects like God of War: Ragnarok from Santa Monica Studio or The Last of Us Part I from Naughty Dog.