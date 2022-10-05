Russia’s electoral body says the country faces similar challenges to Brazil in the elections

In an interview with Jovem Pan News, Pavel Andreev stated that accusations of electoral fraud and spreading fake news are common.

Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

Electronic voting machine registers end of voting



An international commission followed the voting process last Sunday, 2nd. In an interview with Young Pan Newsthe member of the Central Electoral Commission of the RussiaPavel Andreev, declared that his country shares with the Brazil common challenges in the process of choosing their representatives, such as accusations of fraud in elections and spreading false news. In Russia voting is also direct and secret, but not mandatory. In addition, legislative elections are separate from presidential elections, given the size of the country, which is twice the size of Brazilian territory. There, voting lasts for 22 consecutive hours, as there are 11 time zones in the country and the totaling of votes can take days, as the electoral system is hybrid, with electronic, digital and paper ballots. “For us, the Electoral Commission of Russia, we see the future of votes in the electronic remote voting system. However, we are being cautious to introduce this, we still consider it an experiment, in which we are adhering step by step to this new system. Today in the Russian Federation there are 89 regions and so far the maximum number of regions with functioning electronic voting machines was 7”, explained the Russian observer.

According to Andreev, the future lies in electronic voting, but it is necessary to encourage public confidence in the process, and said that the paper version should not leave the scene anytime soon in Russia: “This is what we do in Russia. It involves involving the population, engaging observers and we have, in addition to parties and candidates, representatives of civil society, the Civil Chamber of the Russian Federation, a set of Non-Governmental Organizations in Russia. We also appoint observers, representatives from all political sides accompany the physical ballot boxes and the electronic voting system. We are also encrypting the system, we give part of the keys to political parties and civil society representatives, so that they are sure of their participation and do not contest the result in the end. But we are not rushing this, anyone who wants to vote with paper ballots can continue. In Russia, we are not yet at the stage of exchanging all paper votes for digital.”

International authorities attended a series of lectures and on the day of the first round visited polling stations, saw the integrity test of electronic voting machines and continued until the end of voting, with the printing of ballot boxes, counting and counting of votes. at the headquarters of Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In preliminary reports, foreign missions noted that the election took place normally, in a transparent manner, and confirmed the security of the polls. In addition to observers from international missions, such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Bodies (Uniore) and the Network of Jurisdictional Bodies for Electoral Administration of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, which came to accompany the election in Brazil, the country also received official guests from Costa Rica, Colombia , Uruguay, Portugal, France, Spain and Russia.

*With information from reporter Katiuscia Sotomayor