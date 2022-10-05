Santander releases child welfare for R$1 for a limited time

Estimated reading time: two minutes

With the arrival of Children’s Month, Santander announced a novelty related to social security for the little ones. Until the 14th of this month, any customer can start a First Steps Private Pension with applications from R$1.

From monthly contributions, bank customers can save the money for future guarantees for their children, grandchildren or nephews.

Private Child Welfare

To invest in Private Child Welfare, Santander offers two modalities: PGBL (Plano Gerador de Vantagens Livres), recommended for people who file their income tax in full, and VGBL (Vida Gerador de Vantagens Livres), for those who the declaration in simple model.

The taxation options are also two, regressive or progressive, and there is no possibility of pointing out which is the best. The investor must analyze his investment plan and make the choice.

An advantage is that the interruption of contributions can be made at any time and has no influence on the amount accumulated in the plan. But of course it is recommended that applications be made every month.

The general conditions of each type can be consulted on the bank’s website.

How to get Private Child Pension?

To hire, you must be a Santander account holder. To do this, just go to the nearest branch and hire the plan that makes the most sense for the investor. If the interested party already has a bank account, the operation can be carried out through the app (available for Android and iOS), through the investment advisor or through contact with the manager.

Investment type of Private Child Welfare

This type of application brings unique benefits to support the future of children and offers advantages in relation to taxation. In addition, Santander guarantees that the modality has alternatives for both more conservative and more daring profiles.

The Private Child Welfare investment modality is not guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

