Santander takes you to the Free Fire World with everything paid for; see how to compete

Santander, in a partnership with the Free Fire game, launched a promotion and will take 5 customers to watch the Free Fire World Cup finals in Bangkok. Whoever is drawn will be entitled to a companion and everything will be paid by the bank. What’s more, in addition to travel, you can compete for various prizes.

In the “I became icon” promotion, the first 100 Santander customers who complete the 3 steps will be able to win smartphones and even headphones. The official ambassador of the bank’s campaign, Camilota XP, shared all the information on her social networks. Pay attention to all the rules and be creative to be chosen.

Want to go to Bangkok to see the Free Fire World Cup? Santa, the bank that funds the game, will take you there. And there are still lots of treats! Want to participate in this amazing promotion? Then see below what you need to do.https://t.co/H1p7HSpCOw pic.twitter.com/nhik3KLx6E — Camilota XP (@camilotaxp) October 3, 2022

If you are a Santander customer, don’t waste time and participate in the promotion that is offering 5 trips with a companion. Remembering that registration has already started and ends on October 7, 2022. Check out the step-by-step guide below to participate in the promotion and watch the Free Fire World Cup closely:

First: Record a video of no more than one minute saying “Because Santander is the bank that really finances the game”;

Second: Register all your information by accessing the platform link to upload your video;

Third: Post the video on your Instagram reels by tagging @santanderbrasil or on your TikTok feed with @santander_br and the hashtag #santabanca.

Santander and Free Fire Partnership

Santander announced in February that it renewed its partnership with the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) for the 2022 season. One of the presenters of the competition’s series A, Camilota, became the bank’s ambassador. The financial institution has been the official sponsor of the league since 2021.

At the end of last year, the bank launched a promotion for Free Fire players that was an absolute success. Up to 2 million diamonds, in-game currency and some Santander skins were raffled off. Many players participated in the campaign and won various prizes.

In addition, the financial institution developed a series of scholarships together with Camilota and Garena. The objective was to be distributed to the entire gamer audience, without the need for any connection with the bank.

