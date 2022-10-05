Santos vs Atlético-MG: see information and probable lineups of the match valid for the Brasileirão

Santos welcomes Atlético-MG this Wednesday in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls on the lawn of Vila Belmiro from 21:30 (Brasília time).

Peixe seeks a recovery in the tournament after losing 1-0 to Internacional last Saturday. With the setback, the club dropped to 11th place, with 37 points, ten less than Athletico-PR, which opens the classification zone to the 2023 Libertadores.

To seek a positive result against the miners, coach Orlando Ribeiro will not be able to count on defender Maicon, with a moderate injury to his right thigh, right side Madson, with a fracture in the fourth metacarpal of his right hand, midfielder Camacho, suspended, and midfielder Gabriel Carabajal (released to monitor a family health problem in Argentina).

On the other hand, Felipe Jonatan is back. The side could not travel with the delegation to Porto Alegre because he was suspended due to the accumulation of cards.

On the other hand, Atlético-MG is packed after beating Fluminense 2-0, at Mineirão. With the result, Galo appears in seventh place in the Brasileirão, with 43 points, four less than Athletico-PR.

To face his former club, coach Cuca will not be able to count on forward Keno (suspended), left side Guilherme Arana (left knee injury) and right side Mariano (thigh pain).

DATASHEET

SANTOS X ATLÉTICO-MG

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: October 5, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (RJ) and Michael Correia (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

SAINTS: John Paul; Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Sánchez and Luan (Zanocelo); Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Ademir; Zaracho, Jair, Rubens and Allan; Hulk and Peacock

Technician: cuca

