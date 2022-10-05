São Paulo Assembly of God wants to punish leftist members

Church says leftist members “no longer accept the word of God” and adopt “philosophy at odds with Christian principles”
247 – The Assembly of God of São Paulo decided this Tuesday (4th) to punish church members who “defend leftist agendas within the Marxist cosmovision”, reports Folha de S. Paulo. On the same day, the place received Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Left-wing members, for the Assembly of God, “apparently no longer accept the word of God” and adopt “philosophy in conflict with Christian principles”. These, according to a member of the board of Confradesp (Fraternal Convention of the Assemblies of God of the State of São Paulo), “may be represented in the ethics and discipline council for the application of disciplinary measures”.
In a meeting of Confradesp, direct attacks were made against former president Lula (PT). It was said, for example, that PT has the “express support” of “demonist religions”, including “Satanist sects expressly went to the networks to support and even make bravado against the Christian people”.
