São Paulo Assembly of God wants to punish leftist members

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago News Comments Off on São Paulo Assembly of God wants to punish leftist members 1 Views

Church says leftist members “no longer accept the word of God” and adopt “philosophy at odds with Christian principles”




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ukraine claims military advances in Lugansk region – News

This Wednesday (5), Ukraine claimed military advances in the Lugansk region (in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved