São Paulo for children – Cup Sandwiches! Mc Donald’s launches the new Méquis in honor of the countries participating in the tournament

The end of the year is approaching and along with it the world Cup, who would say huh? The World Cup being celebrated practically at the same time as Christmas.

To celebrate the most awaited football tournament on the planet and as it was in previous World Cups. Mc Donald’s announced the launch of snacks in honor of the countries and also the new Mc Flurry Brasil dessert, which is a mix of vanilla with caramel topping, banana syrup with cinnamon and crunchy peanut farofa.

“Mc Country that is in the Cup”

The countries honored will be: Germany, Argentina, Qatar (the country that will host the Cup), Spain, the United States, France, Mexico and, of course, Brazil.

The week opens with McCatar on Monday made with brioche bread, beef burger, Arabic sauce with a touch of mint, crispy onion, tomato and processed cheese with Emmental flavor;

made with brioche bread, beef burger, Arabic sauce with a touch of mint, crispy onion, tomato and processed cheese with Emmental flavor; Tuesday is McMexico day with brioche bread with potatoes, seasoned breaded chicken breast, cheddar-flavored processed cheese, lettuce and the jalapeño-flavored mayonnaise;

with brioche bread with potatoes, seasoned breaded chicken breast, cheddar-flavored processed cheese, lettuce and the jalapeño-flavored mayonnaise; Wednesday has McFrança, with brioche bread, beef burger, crispy onion, tomato, bacon, processed cheese with an emmental flavor and differentiated in the brie cheese sauce;

with brioche bread, beef burger, crispy onion, tomato, bacon, processed cheese with an emmental flavor and differentiated in the brie cheese sauce; Thursday is McGermany day with brioche bread, processed cheese with Emmental flavor, beef burger, mayonnaise, mustard, fresh onion and the German touch in salami with pepper rim;

with brioche bread, processed cheese with Emmental flavor, beef burger, mayonnaise, mustard, fresh onion and the German touch in salami with pepper rim; Friday ask for McEspanha with brioche bread, beef burger, processed emmental cheese, garlic sauce, lettuce and sliced ​​cup;

with brioche bread, beef burger, processed emmental cheese, garlic sauce, lettuce and sliced ​​cup; On Saturday the snack is McArgentina with brioche bread, beef hamburger, Chimichurri-flavored mayonnaise, fresh onion, lettuce, bacon tomato and cheddar-flavored processed cheese,

with brioche bread, beef hamburger, Chimichurri-flavored mayonnaise, fresh onion, lettuce, bacon tomato and cheddar-flavored processed cheese, and ends in Sunday with McUSA with brioche bread, breaded seasoned chicken breast, bacon, crinkle pickles, processed cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce.

EVERY DAY has McBrasil with beef burger, breaded cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce and bacon on a brioche bun.

This Cup hasn’t even started yet, but it’s already delicious 😉