Sao Paulo in Libertadores? Team faces direct rivals with an eye on goal in the Brasileirão; simulate | Sao Paulo

The vice of the Copa Sudamericana was left behind, and São Paulo resumes this Thursday, at 8 pm, against América-MG, away from home, the dispute in the Brasileirão. In the national competition, now, the main goal of the Tricolor is to make it possible for a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América.

In this mission, the team will have several direct confrontations, starting with the duel in Minas Gerais. Coelho occupies the eighth place in the table, with five points of advantage in relation to São Paulo (42 to 37). A defeat in Belo Horizonte, therefore, would make it even more difficult to climb the rankings.

After the match away from home, the Tricolor will receive, next Sunday, at 16:00, Botafogo, a team that adds up to the same 37 points. However, with one more game (29 to 28).

1 of 3 Tricolor resumes this Thursday the “Libertadores mission” — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Tricolor resumes this Thursday the “Libertadores mission” — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The two duels are seen as a possible thermometer for São Paulo. Bad results would push the team away from the first half of the table and complicate the fight for Libertadores, in addition to stopping the tricolor reaction to move away from the relegation zone (the current difference is seven points).

Being in the main international tournament is fundamental for the planning of 2023, especially due to the financial issue. This can even reflect on the issue of reinforcements and renovations.

2 of 3 São Paulo faces América-MG this Thursday — Photo: Disclosure/saopaulofc.net São Paulo faces América-MG this Thursday — Photo: Disclosure/saopaulofc.net

In addition to the direct confrontations against América-MG and Botafogo, São Paulo faces four more opponents located in the G-8

The most direct duels will be against Atlético-MG and Goiás. In the 35th round, Tricolor receives Galo, seventh place with 43 points. In the last round of the competition, the team goes to Goiânia to face Goiás, also with 37 points and currently in 12th position.

Tricolor still faces until the end of the season the leader Palmeiras (32nd round), the second placed Internacional (37th) and the current third Fluminense (36th).

Ricardo Gonzalez analyzes América-MG vs São Paulo, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão

Check out the tricolor schedule until the end of the season:

América-MG vs São Paulo (30th round, 10/06)

São Paulo vs Botafogo (31st round, 10/09)

Palmeiras vs São Paulo (32nd round, 10/16)

São Paulo vs Coritiba (29th round, 10/20)

Juventude vs São Paulo (33rd round, 10/23)

Sao Paulo vs Atlético-GO (34th round, 10/27)

São Paulo vs Atlético-MG (35th round, 11/01)

Fluminense vs São Paulo (36th round, 11/05)

Sao Paulo vs Internacional (37th round, 11/08)

Goiás vs São Paulo (38th round, 11/13)

