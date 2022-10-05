São Paulo is condemned to pay “hefty money” to Hernán Crespo; see the values

Coach was the last to win a title for Tricolor do Morumbi, winning the final of the Paulista Championship against Palmeiras in 2021.

Three days after losing the Copa Sudamericana final to Independiente del Valle, Sao Paulo had bad news about the financial issue. According to journalist José Edgar de Matos, from the GE website, the club was ordered to pay a fine of R$2.7 million to former coach Hernán Crespo, who was fired in October 2021 after a string of bad results.

The decision provides for interest of 1% per month from November 13, 2021, due date, until the debt is paid off. The document says that the amount refers to “pending remuneration” to Crespo, in addition to “breach of contract without just cause”. São Paulo may suffer a “transfer ban” if it does not pay off the debt.

Of the BRL 2.7 million, BRL 1.3 million refers to the breach of contract with the coach, and the rest to unpaid image rights, between June and October 2021. The São Paulo Finance Department told GE that the termination was paid in October 2021 and the remainder in August of this year, shortly after the FIFA decision was made.

Crespo was the last coach to win a title for São Paulo

In 2021, São Paulo won the Campeonato Paulista under the command of Hernán Crespo, breaking a fast of more than 8 years without titles. This year, with Rogério Ceni, Tricolor reached two finals, but was defeated in both: in the Campeonato Paulista, against Palmeiras, and in the Copa Sudamericana, against Independiente del Valle.