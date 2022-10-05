São Paulo squad: Ceni rehearses team to get América-MG | Sao Paulo

São Paulo trains on Tuesday morning and began rehearsals for Thursday’s duel, at 8 pm (Brasília time), against América-MG, at Independência, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the CT, Rogério Ceni separated two teams of 11 athletes and promoted an activity in a reduced field. Each team was separated into groups, which dueled in four sectors of the lawn.

Afterwards, the coach directed a collective training and made tactical adjustments in the possible team that will face Coelho this midweek.

The tricolor team can go to the field with Felipe Alves; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia; Alisson, Rodrigo Nestor and Patrick; Luciano and Callerirepeating the South American runner-up base last weekend.

Off the field, Arboleda, Caio, Moreira and Gabriel Neves remained at Refis, while Nikão did physical transition work on the pitch.

André Anderson, on the other hand, participated in the ball work with his colleagues and is close to being related again. The midfielder has not played since the end of June.

São Paulo returns to training this Wednesday, before heading to Belo Horizonte for the match on Thursday. The team has 37 points and occupies the 13th position in the Serie A table.

