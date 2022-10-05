Sarah Pôncio becomes a meme after losing the elections and speaks out

After losing the elections for state deputy, Sarah Poncio, 25, took to social media last night to emphasize that her work continues despite the defeat at the polls.

“I’m passing by with the greatest feeling of gratitude to thank you for all the support and all the affection. I never imagined in my life that, at 25, I would be running for an election and I would have almost 27 thousand votes”, she started.

The influencer became a meme on Twitter after some netizens claimed that she was “hugging the poor for nothing”, as she didn’t win. Even with the jokes, Sarah appeared happy in the videos even though she didn’t win a seat in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. In total, she received 26,626 votes and took the alternate seat.

“I was very happy. I never got involved with politics. For the first election, getting so many people. Do you realize that there were almost 27,000 people leaving their homes yesterday to vote for me?”

His father, Márcio Poncio also tried to run, but he did not receive enough votes and will be an alternate to the post in Brasília. “It took a few months to prepare, but it transformed my whole life. I thank my father, who was fundamental. And I thank you for trusting us, for giving this vote of confidence. I thank you on his behalf too. It doesn’t stop. We will continue, without a doubt. It was a very beautiful campaign, clean, a wonderful experience “, concluded the influencer.